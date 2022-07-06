Advertisement

Inmate missing from Omaha correctional facility back in custody

(PHOTO: WOWT)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An inmate from Community Corrections Center in Omaha that has been missing since late March is now back in custody.

It’s reported that Deonte Hill was arrested in Iowa Sunday brought back to Omaha Tuesday afternoon and booked in Douglas County Jail.

The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said security video showed him leaving the facility around March 21 and that his electronic monitoring device was disabled shortly thereafter.

Hill was serving a sentence of four to eight years for robbery in Douglas County. He began serving his sentence on Dec. 19, 2019, and had a pending release date of Aug. 2, 2023.

