Have leftover fireworks? Omaha Police collecting them at next gun amnesty day

OPD will collect items — no questions asked — at two locations.
Photo by Chris Chadd
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Following the Fourth of July holiday, Omaha Police want to help make sure undetonated fireworks are disposed of properly.

“Citizens may drop off fireworks and guns, no questions asked,” Wednesday’s release from OPD states.

OPD will collect both during its next amnesty event, planned for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at two locations:

