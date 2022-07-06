Have leftover fireworks? Omaha Police collecting them at next gun amnesty day

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Following the Fourth of July holiday, Omaha Police want to help make sure undetonated fireworks are disposed of properly.

“Citizens may drop off fireworks and guns, no questions asked,” Wednesday’s release from OPD states.

OPD will collect both during its next amnesty event, planned for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at two locations:

Seymour Smith Park , located at 72nd and Harrison streets.

