Have leftover fireworks? Omaha Police collecting them at next gun amnesty day
OPD will collect items — no questions asked — at two locations.
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Following the Fourth of July holiday, Omaha Police want to help make sure undetonated fireworks are disposed of properly.
“Citizens may drop off fireworks and guns, no questions asked,” Wednesday’s release from OPD states.
OPD will collect both during its next amnesty event, planned for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at two locations:
- Seymour Smith Park, located at 72nd and Harrison streets.
- Omaha Fire Station No. 43, located at 103rd and Fort streets.
