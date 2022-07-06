Advertisement

Gov. Reynolds issues disaster proclamation for four counties

Governor Kim Reynolds has issued a disaster proclamation for four Iowa counties in response to severe weather that occurred on Tuesday.(KCCI)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Governor Kim Reynolds has issued a disaster proclamation for four Iowa counties in response to severe weather that occurred on Tuesday.

State resources can now be utilized to respond to Emmet, Hancock, O’Brien, and Winnebago counties in regards to the governor’s proclamation.

Qualifying residents in these counties may apply for the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program, which provides grants of up to $5,000 for households with incomes up to 200 percent of the federal poverty level for a family of three. The grants could be used for home or car repairs, replacement of food or clothing, or temporary housing expenses. The grant application and instructions are available on the Iowa Department of Human Services website at https://dhs.iowa.gov/disaster-assistance-programs.

Residents may also apply to the Disaster Case Management Program would assign a case manager to work with clients to create a disaster recovery plan and provide guidance, advice, and referral to obtain a service or resource. You can find more information on that at www.iowacommunityaction.org.

