Gene Leahy Mall features temporarily closed

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Following a big grand opening holiday weekend, a couple of features at Gene Leahy Mall are in need of repairs and are closed temporarily.

The RiverFront said in a Facebook post Wednesday morning that The Cascades water feature “needs a little TLC” and would re-open as soon as possible.

A spokeswoman for the Metropolitan Entertainment and Convention Authority in Omaha told 6 News that the feature should be open again by Thursday after some cleaning and chemical rebalancing.

That notice comes after the porch swings along the 11th Street Promenade were shut down temporarily by MECA after they sustained damage at some point over the weekend.

“We expected some repairs after having 50K people in the park over the grand opening weekend,” the spokeswoman told 6 News on Wednesday.

