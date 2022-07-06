Former Sarpy County Treasurer lost court battle to get job back

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Ousted Sarpy County Treasurer Brian Zuger lost his fight in court to get his job back according to his attorney in a statement.

Last April the Sarpy County Commissioners removed him from office.

A state auditor had found several discrepancies in how his office distributed funds to schools and cities. No money was missing but the board lost confidence in Zuger leading a department that handles tens of millions of dollars.

Zuger’s legal team says it is in the process of determining whether there will be an appeal.

“Zuger’s opinion just came out. Zuger lost. The judge was unconvinced with our argument. We are in the process to determine if we will be appealing his ruling.”

