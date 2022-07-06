Advertisement

Former Sarpy County Treasurer lost court battle to get job back

Last April the Sarpy County Commissioners removed him from office
Ousted Sarpy County Treasurer Brian Zuger lost his fight in court to get his job back.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Ousted Sarpy County Treasurer Brian Zuger lost his fight in court to get his job back according to his attorney in a statement.

Last April the Sarpy County Commissioners removed him from office.

A state auditor had found several discrepancies in how his office distributed funds to schools and cities. No money was missing but the board lost confidence in Zuger leading a department that handles tens of millions of dollars.

Zuger’s legal team says it is in the process of determining whether there will be an appeal.

“Zuger’s opinion just came out. Zuger lost. The judge was unconvinced with our argument. We are in the process to determine if we will be appealing his ruling.”

Statement from Zuger's attorney

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska’s largest 4th of July parade draws thousands despite heat
Omaha trash collection to have temporary schedule change
30th & Ames Avenue July 5, 2022
Two shot near Omaha gas station, Police looking for suspect
One boy is dead after a roof collapsed Sunday night at a York hotel.
Boy killed in York hotel roof collapse
The Nebraska State Patrol bomb squad responded to a live grenade.
Nebraska State Patrol recovers live grenade in Norfolk

Latest News

Emily's Tuesday night forecast
The NEworks website is back online following an outage impacting the site’s vendor, Geographic...
Nebraska’s unemployment website back online after cyberattack
Omaha Everyday: Miller Orthopedic Specialists
Omaha Everyday: Miller Orthopedic Specialists
Steven Alexander
Man arrested in deadly stabbing in Lincoln