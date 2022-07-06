Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Heavy rain and flooding threat early Thursday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Isolated, mainly light, showers continue through the remainder of our Wednesday evening with most managing to dodge the rain. Conditions will be muggy but quite a bit cooler compared to Tuesday’s heat. Overnight rain chances build in and will bring a flooding threat.

Flooding threat (wowt)

The risk for flash flooding will be along the I-80 corridor and S with a band of very heavy rain bringing the highest threat. The heaviest rain likely stays just S of the Metro but Sarpy County may see some impacts from it if it drifts N. 1″-3″ will be likely within that band but some may see amounts even higher where the heaviest downpours occur. In the lighter green area .25″-1.5″ will be possible and the risk for flooding will be mainly in known trouble spots/low lying areas.

Commute-cast (wowt)

Heavy rain will likely cause commute delays with low visibility, wet roads and the potential for flooding. Never drive through a flooded road!

Rain builds in from the S between 12AM-2AM and will impact areas along and S of I-80 through mid-morning showers lighten after 10 AM and gradually taper off into the afternoon... returning in the evening but not as intense.

2 AM Thursday (wowt)

6 AM Thursday (wowt)

10 AM Thursday (wowt)

The daily pattern of AM and nighttime storms continues into Friday morning and will also come with a cooling trend. The cooler weather, 80s, lasts through Saturday! The weekend is shaping up to be sunny and pretty nice with 90s back on Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.