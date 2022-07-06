Advertisement

Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Heavy rain and flooding threat early Thursday

Emily's Wednesday evening forecast
By Emily Roehler
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Isolated, mainly light, showers continue through the remainder of our Wednesday evening with most managing to dodge the rain. Conditions will be muggy but quite a bit cooler compared to Tuesday’s heat. Overnight rain chances build in and will bring a flooding threat.

Flooding threat
Flooding threat(wowt)

The risk for flash flooding will be along the I-80 corridor and S with a band of very heavy rain bringing the highest threat. The heaviest rain likely stays just S of the Metro but Sarpy County may see some impacts from it if it drifts N. 1″-3″ will be likely within that band but some may see amounts even higher where the heaviest downpours occur. In the lighter green area .25″-1.5″ will be possible and the risk for flooding will be mainly in known trouble spots/low lying areas.

Commute-cast
Commute-cast(wowt)

Heavy rain will likely cause commute delays with low visibility, wet roads and the potential for flooding. Never drive through a flooded road!

Rain builds in from the S between 12AM-2AM and will impact areas along and S of I-80 through mid-morning showers lighten after 10 AM and gradually taper off into the afternoon... returning in the evening but not as intense.

2 AM Thursday
2 AM Thursday(wowt)
6 AM Thursday
6 AM Thursday(wowt)
10 AM Thursday
10 AM Thursday(wowt)

The daily pattern of AM and nighttime storms continues into Friday morning and will also come with a cooling trend. The cooler weather, 80s, lasts through Saturday! The weekend is shaping up to be sunny and pretty nice with 90s back on Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska’s largest 4th of July parade draws thousands despite heat
30th & Ames Avenue July 5, 2022
Two shot near Omaha gas station, Police looking for suspect
Maroon 5 performs on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in Miami. (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)
Maroon 5 cancels tour, including August concert in Lincoln
Douglas County Sheriff reminds residents of golf cart rules
Several people had a lengthy internet outage that they say took too long to fix
Omaha-area home office worker upset with two-week CenturyLink outage

Latest News

Storm clean up in Independence
Storm clean up in Independence
6 First Alert Weather: Storms knocked out power for thousands in Iowa
6 First Alert Weather: Storms knocked out power for thousands in Iowa
7/6 Hour By Hour Forecast
JARET’S 6 FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered thunderstorms chances Wednesday
Crews work to clean the roads of downed trees in Independence
Storm causes power outages, damage across Iowa