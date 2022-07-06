Douglas County Sheriff reminds residents of golf cart rules

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Indian Pointe neighborhood became a focus for deputies over the holiday weekend after someone complained of golf carts on the streets.

The sheriff’s office says that the subdivision doesn’t have a county-approved ordinance. Nobody got a ticket but the sheriff’s office is letting homeowners know golf cart operators may be pulled over.

“If we are called to a neighborhood about golf carts in the neighborhood or someone driving in a reckless manner on a golf cart we will respond,” said Douglas County Chief Deputy Wayne Hudson. “If we get there and see the violation that deputy will take corrective action. That could be a verbal warning to a citation.”

“I think he’s just probably doing his job,” said golf cart owner Jenna Wordekemper. “I just hope we can come to some sort of understanding of still letting us have them.”

“We’ve all got insurance on them and things like that so we got our butts covered in case something does happen, but we try to be responsible and careful on them,” said Ray Wordekemper.

No word yet from the homeowner’s association on when the Indian Pointe neighborhood will apply for a golf cart ordinance. The sheriff’s office says only the Deer Creek neighborhood has county board approval.

Anyone driving a golf cart on the street needs a valid driver’s license.

Recently, the DCSO has received multiple complaints in regards to golf car vehicles being operated on the roadway. Golf cars can be allowed, but under certain conditions and if allowed by city and county ordinances. If golf cars are allowed by county ordinance, ALL GOLF CARS SHALL CARRY LIABILITY INSURANCE AND MAY ONLY BE OPERATED BY INDIVIDUALS POSSESSING A VALID CLASS O DRIVER’S LICENSE. The Douglas County Board has currently only approved golf car operations on the roadways in one of its SID neighborhoods (Deer Creek). In all other unincorporated Douglas County areas, the use of golf cars is illegal by statute. Listed below you can find detailed information regarding these machines. These items aren’t toys and should be utilized according to the manufactures recommendations and in accordance with city and county ordinances and Nebraska State Statutes.

