Boy killed in York hotel roof collapse identified

YORK, Neb. - According to KSTP in St. Paul, Minnesota, the boy killed in a hotel roof collapse in York has been identified as 10-year-old Ben Prince. The family is from Hudson, Wisconsin.

The York Police Department said the roof caved in about 9 p.m Sunday at the Hampton Inn. Prince’s body was found underneath debris in the swimming pool room. He died at the scene.

According to the KSTP report, Prince’s parents and brothers were also in the pool area when the roof came down. They tried to lift a section of it off the boy, but it was too heavy.

The Hampton Inn is located just north of the York exit on Interstate 80.

Emergency workers were able to safely evacuate all of the other guests in the hotel.

The State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the collapse.

