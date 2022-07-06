Advertisement

Boy killed in York hotel roof collapse identified

One boy is dead after a roof collapsed Sunday night at a York hotel.
One boy is dead after a roof collapsed Sunday night at a York hotel.(Ryan Swanigan)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 9:03 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YORK, Neb. - According to KSTP in St. Paul, Minnesota, the boy killed in a hotel roof collapse in York has been identified as 10-year-old Ben Prince. The family is from Hudson, Wisconsin.

The York Police Department said the roof caved in about 9 p.m Sunday at the Hampton Inn. Prince’s body was found underneath debris in the swimming pool room. He died at the scene.

According to the KSTP report, Prince’s parents and brothers were also in the pool area when the roof came down. They tried to lift a section of it off the boy, but it was too heavy.

The Hampton Inn is located just north of the York exit on Interstate 80.

Emergency workers were able to safely evacuate all of the other guests in the hotel.

The State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the collapse.

Copyright 2022 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska’s largest 4th of July parade draws thousands despite heat
Omaha trash collection to have temporary schedule change
30th & Ames Avenue July 5, 2022
Two shot near Omaha gas station, Police looking for suspect
One boy is dead after a roof collapsed Sunday night at a York hotel.
Boy killed in York hotel roof collapse
The Nebraska State Patrol bomb squad responded to a live grenade.
Nebraska State Patrol recovers live grenade in Norfolk

Latest News

Former Sarpy County Treasurer lost court battle to get job back
Emily's Tuesday night forecast
The NEworks website is back online following an outage impacting the site’s vendor, Geographic...
Nebraska’s unemployment website back online after cyberattack
Omaha Everyday: Miller Orthopedic Specialists
Omaha Everyday: Miller Orthopedic Specialists