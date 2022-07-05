Advertisement

Winner eats 12 ears of corn during Ralston eating contest

A corn eating contest saw a good turnout
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RALSTON, Neb. (WOWT) - The City of Ralston saw a good turnout at a corn-on-the-cob eating contest.

Ten people competed.

Each contestant had 25 ears of spicy corn and just 10 minutes to eat as many as possible. Dozens watched as the contestants battled the heat and the heat of the corn..

Some of the contestants included a Ralston city councilman and Ralston’s police chief.

The judges reviewed each corn cob eaten to ensure that every kernel was gone. And after 10 very long minutes, one man was crowned the winner.

Juan Jiminez ate 12 ears of corn in just 10 minutes.

