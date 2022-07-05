Advertisement

Two shot, Ames shut down in Omaha

30th & Ames Avenue July 5, 2022
(WOWT)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 7:18 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police say two people were shot during a disturbance near a gas station Tuesday morning.

Officers were dispatched to a parking lot at 30th & Ames Avenue about 5:45 a.m. Tuesday.

They told 6 News that the disturbance involved three people. Both victims were transported to a hospital by private vehicle.

Ames Avenue was closed between 30th and 31st Street while police investigated.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP.

