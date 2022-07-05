Two shot, Ames shut down in Omaha
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 7:18 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police say two people were shot during a disturbance near a gas station Tuesday morning.
Officers were dispatched to a parking lot at 30th & Ames Avenue about 5:45 a.m. Tuesday.
They told 6 News that the disturbance involved three people. Both victims were transported to a hospital by private vehicle.
Ames Avenue was closed between 30th and 31st Street while police investigated.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP.
