Two shot, Ames shut down in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police say two people were shot during a disturbance near a gas station Tuesday morning.

Officers were dispatched to a parking lot at 30th & Ames Avenue about 5:45 a.m. Tuesday.

They told 6 News that the disturbance involved three people. Both victims were transported to a hospital by private vehicle.

Ames Avenue was closed between 30th and 31st Street while police investigated.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP.

