Omaha’s Eppley Airfield saw few delays over holiday weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nationwide, officials and travelers feared cancelled flights and late arrivals. With people traveling for the holiday and staffing shortages, travelers braced for the worst.

But of the 612 flights these past five days at Eppley Airfield, only five were cancelled.

One flyer who traveled from Salt Lake City to Omaha for the holiday was relieved with her experience.

“We were really happy with how it went,” said traveler Britney Walsh. “I mean we were worried that we were going to run into some issue, but I mean everything went really smooth, and it was nice.”

COO of Omaha Airport Authority Tim Schmitt said that in terms of cancellations, things went well.

“I think we experienced really normal operations for the airport over the holiday weekend,” Schmitt said.

Megan Lutz came from Taiwan to see her parents in Omaha. She traveled from Taiwan to San Francisco to Minneapolis to Omaha.

“It went really smooth, no delays, no hiccups. My flights weren’t cancelled so everything was good,” said Lutz.

Logistically, what helped prevent those major bumps were optimal flight routes in and out of Eppley, said officials.

“Some of the things we looked at were the fact that we don’t have nonstop service to some of the southeastern cities in the United States that were affected by tropical storm Colin. So that was somewhat to our benefit,” Schmitt said.

The fourth of July is just the start of summer travel. Nationwide, TSA checkpoint travel data shows that the average number of screenings a day this past week was 13% higher than in 2021. And that may be an indication of summer travel trends to come.

While Eppley did well with avoiding cancellations this weekend, about 17% of flights were delayed, according to FlightAware, an aviation intelligence company.

