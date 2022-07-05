Advertisement

Omaha inmate goes missing from corrections center

John Strickland, 50
John Strickland, 50(Nebraska Department of Corrections)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 8:55 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An inmate in Omaha has gone missing.

According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, 50-year-old John Strickland has gone missing from the Community Corrections Center in Omaha. He allegedly left the facility Monday and removed his electronic monitoring device near 42nd and Cuming.

Strickland was sentenced to three years for charges including criminal mischief, theft and terroristic threats. He was scheduled to be released on Jan. 26, 2023.

Strickland is five-foot-eleven-inches tall and 195 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes. Anyone who may know where he is should contact the local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.

Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says the Omaha Community Corrections Center is at a lower custody level and inmates are allowed to have work opportunities and attend school without direct supervision.

