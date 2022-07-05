Omaha-area home office worker upset with two-week CenturyLink outage

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - When a fence contractor cut phone and internet service for several homeowners just north of Omaha, they expected quick repairs. Instead, they waited.

That caused stress for one businesswoman until 6 News contacted CenturyLink.

Working for a Florida company, Debi Sorenson stays home when she goes to the office.

“We’re a primarily remote workforce, the company I work for, and we dial in through VPN over the internet,” Sorenson said.

But two weeks ago, a neighbor’s fence installer cut Sorenson’s internet connection.

“The level of anxiety this has been causing me, I’m not kidding.”

And it’s not just her computer that’s been disconnected from the business world. She says she’s not the only one in the neighborhood outraged over the outage and the time it’s taken to repair it.

“I’ve spoken to four different neighbors, so five of us I have confirmed we had not had service since June 17.”

Since then, CenturyLink sent messages indicating they’re on it.

”Six times they gave us an estimated repair date and they did not meet it.”

Just a few hours after 6 News contacted CenturyLink, crews were in the neighborhood.

“Completely relieved. I can go back to my normal life. I can go back to my job what I’m paid to do from home.”

A company spokesman says “We know when customers pick up the phone or accesses the internet they’re counting on us.”

Sorenson says the two weeks of lost service shouldn’t count on her monthly bill.

“I think I better get a credit for more than half of this, that’s what I think.”

CenturyLink claims its crew worked as quickly as possible to restore service by Friday evening. Blaming the outage on a fence contractor, CenturyLink says this is a reminder of why it’s important to call the digger’s hotline.

No word yet from the company if any credit will be offered for the two-week outage.

