Omaha fire caused by wood chips displaces multiple adults, children

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Several people are displaced after a house fire on Independence Day.

According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews were sent to a house fire near 13th and Kavan Street around 8:58 p.m. Monday.

Crews could see heavy smoke and flames coming from the deck on arrival. The fire was under control after a short time.

Everyone inside had left the building before the fire department arrived, but multiple adults and children were displaced due to the fire.

Omaha Fire estimates the structure sustained roughly $25,000 in damages. The fire was believed to be caused by the disposal of wood chips from a grill.

