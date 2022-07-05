North Omaha community leader highlights Black history with bus tours

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A north Omaha community leader is talking about what he calls two successful bus tours.

One tour highlights the past, present and future of north Omaha, the other is a national tour that highlights the African American experience in the country.

Teaching critical race theory has been getting push back across the country and here in Omaha.

For five years Preston Love Jr. Has taken hundreds of young people and adults on tours of civil rights landmarks in the south through his Black Votes Matter Black History tours.

The tour had been, and is designed for, our youth, our high school kids, so that they would not only come face to face with the history, but to learn it and also learn the importance of it and to apply it,” Love Jr. said.

This year 40 students and 25 adults will take the tour. Organizers say its always a multicultural group that travels south to learn about the African American experiences.

“I don’t think we accomplish anything by trying to hide our history,” said President of the Omaha NAACP Reverand. T. Michael Williams. “We’re not trying to point fingers and blame folks, we’re trying to say ‘hey this is the way it’s been, it’s been wrong, we need to correct it, we need to open up and provide access and opportunity to everyone.’”

Love jr. also talked about the north Omaha legacy tours and how successful they have become. Love Jr. says about a thousand people have taken the tour of north Omaha since early this year. And his tour bus that carries about 15 people in some cases is not big enough.

“A great number of our tours, more than half are asking for tours of 30 and 40 and actually 50 people.”

Love Jr. has now partnered with Arrow Bus Lines to use a bigger bus for larger crowds, and he says those crowds are good for business in north Omaha.

“We’re finding that they’re having lunch at many of our Omaha establishments, they’re spending money at some of our retail outlets and it’s amazing that we’re having such an immediate economic impact.”

One of the stops on the tour is the historic Omaha Star Newspaper. Publisher Terri Sanders says not only are the legacy tours good for business, they also open many eyes.

“I think they think north Omaha, they think plight, they think desolation and have no idea the new developments that are coming to our area,” Sanders said. “Like the Black Box Theatre, like North End Teleservices and the building they are going to build. “They have no idea. Some of them have heard of the Omaha Star but didn’t even think it was in print anymore.”

The Omaha Star will soon celebrate its 84th anniversary.

Students and adults will leave Omaha this Sunday to travel south for the National Black History Tour, that trip is free of charge for the students.

