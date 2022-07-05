Nebraska’s unemployment website back online after cyberattack

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a cyberattack last week affecting Nebraskans and Iowans receiving unemployment benefits, NEworks is now back online.

The Nebraska Department of Labor’s web vendor, Geographic Solutions Inc., was hit by a cyberattack and taken offline on June 26.

Officials say Nebraska’s site was the first to return online with more state websites restored.

Back payments are reported to be issued to all eligible claims and NEworks officials urge people with active claims to file for two weeks of benefits if there hasn’t been a claim filed for the ending week of June 25 according to the release.

Officials also urge people to check their accounts for updates and they can email NDOL if they have issues with unemployment benefits or a claim reopened due to the cyberattack.

“Although we understand this has caused disruption for unemployment claimants and other users, taking the site offline was an important measure to protect the data of working Nebraskans.”

