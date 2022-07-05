Maroon 5 cancels tour, including August concert in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Maroon 5 announced its cancelling their North American tour, which includes their concert scheduled for Aug. 10 at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.

In a Facebook post, the band said, “unexpected issues and exponentially increased costs have impeded our ability to confidently present the first class show you deserve.”

Maroon 5 was scheduled to perform at PBA in August 2021 but that concert was also cancelled.

“Credit card purchases made online at ticketmaster.com or credit card purchases made in person at the Pinnacle Bank Arena Ticket Office, refunds will automatically be refunded to your credit card, and no action is required. All other tickets will be refunded at the point of purchase.”

Maroon 5 posted on its Facebook page July 1, 2022 and announced the cancellation of their North American tour. (Maroon 5)

