Maroon 5 cancels tour, including August concert in Lincoln

Maroon 5 performs on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in Miami. (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Maroon 5 announced its cancelling their North American tour, which includes their concert scheduled for Aug. 10 at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.

In a Facebook post, the band said, “unexpected issues and exponentially increased costs have impeded our ability to confidently present the first class show you deserve.”

Maroon 5 was scheduled to perform at PBA in August 2021 but that concert was also cancelled.

Maroon 5 posted on its Facebook page July 1, 2022 and announced the cancellation of their North...
