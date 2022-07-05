Maroon 5 cancels tour, including August concert in Lincoln
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Maroon 5 announced its cancelling their North American tour, which includes their concert scheduled for Aug. 10 at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
In a Facebook post, the band said, “unexpected issues and exponentially increased costs have impeded our ability to confidently present the first class show you deserve.”
Maroon 5 was scheduled to perform at PBA in August 2021 but that concert was also cancelled.
