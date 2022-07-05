LIVE at 3PM: July 1 homicide suspect taken into custody

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police Chief Teresa Ewins will hold a press conference at 3 p.m. on Tuesday to discuss updates in the north 27th Street homicide from Friday.

Police said the stabbing happened in an alley near A’s Stop & Shop convenience store on north 27th and Dudley Streets. A person called 911 shortly before 9 p.m. after hearing two men fighting and discovered a man wounded.

Officers tried to save 26-year-old Austin Gress but he died at the scene.

26-year-old Austin Gress in a photo sent in by his aunt (Roxie Osbourne)

Police later identified the suspect as 34-year-old Steven Alexander. Police said Alexander fled the scene on foot after he stabbed the victim during a fight over a bicycle in the alley.

Investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Alexander for First-Degree Assault, Manslaughter and Use of a Deadly Weapon to Commit a Felony. He is considered dangerous and may be armed with a weapon. Do not approach him, rather call 911 if observed.

