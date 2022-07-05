Advertisement

LIVE at 3PM: July 1 homicide suspect taken into custody

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police Chief Teresa Ewins will hold a press conference at 3 p.m. on Tuesday to discuss updates in the north 27th Street homicide from Friday.

You can watch the press conference live in the video player above and on our 1011 NOW news channel on Roku, AppleTV and FireTV as well as the free VUit app.

Police said the stabbing happened in an alley near A’s Stop & Shop convenience store on north 27th and Dudley Streets. A person called 911 shortly before 9 p.m. after hearing two men fighting and discovered a man wounded.

Officers tried to save 26-year-old Austin Gress but he died at the scene.

26-year-old Austin Gress in a photo sent in by his aunt
26-year-old Austin Gress in a photo sent in by his aunt(Roxie Osbourne)

Police later identified the suspect as 34-year-old Steven Alexander. Police said Alexander fled the scene on foot after he stabbed the victim during a fight over a bicycle in the alley.

Investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Alexander for First-Degree Assault, Manslaughter and Use of a Deadly Weapon to Commit a Felony. He is considered dangerous and may be armed with a weapon. Do not approach him, rather call 911 if observed.

The suspect, identified as Steven A. Alexander, fled the scene on foot after he stabbed the victim during a fight over a bicycle in the alley near a convenience store at N 27th and Dudley.(LPD)

