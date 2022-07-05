Advertisement

Jaret’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Another hot day before storm chances arrive tonight

By Jaret Lansford
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 5:50 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Yesterday saw us climb into the upper 90s and we will be heading for similar territory this afternoon.

Expect the heat index to be near 105 degrees in the afternoon.

7/5 Heat Index Forecast
7/5 Heat Index Forecast(WOWT)

This means it will be another day where you will want to use heat precautions.

By the evening, we will have the chance to bring a few storms into our area from the north.

While they will be stronger closer to Sioux City, if those storms can make it into our area, they could have some gusty winds.

The better chance for storms comes after midnight with those storms lasting into Wednesday morning.

7/5 Storm Chances
7/5 Storm Chances(WOWT)

Some clearing takes place in the middle of the day and that will help to get us into the low 90s for highs.

More nighttime storm chances will be with us Wednesday night and Thursday night.

Things do quiet down over the weekend with temperatures staying near 90 degrees.

