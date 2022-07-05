I-480 closed for one month westbound at Missouri River

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A reminder to drivers in the Omaha metro beginning Tuesday. Westbound drivers on I-480 will be forced to exit immediately after they cross the Missouri River.

Crews will be working on the pavement of I-480 from the Dodge Street exit ramp to the 17th Street ramp for one month.

A detour will direct traffic to follow Dodge Street to the 17th Street entrance ramp to I-480 westbound.

Also, the 13th Street ramp to I-480 westbound and the I-490 westbound ramp to 14th Street will be closed.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.