High temperatures expected in Omaha, health experts recommend precautions

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Health Department is sharing advice on staying safe in extreme heat.

According to 6 News Meteorologist Jaret Lansford, temperatures could peak in the triple digits Tuesday and heat precautions are advised.

The Douglas County Health Department recommends the following steps to avoid heat-related illness:

Don’t leave people or animals in closed, parked vehicles.

Drink plenty of fluids, especially water.

Wear light-colored and loose-fitting clothes.

Try to limit time outside to the morning and evening hours.

Wear sunscreen of SPF 15 or higher.

Children and the elderly are the most at risk when it comes to heat-related illness, according to the health department.

According to the National Weather Service, heat is the leading weather-related cause of death, surpassing even tornados, floods or hurricanes.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.