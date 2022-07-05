High temperatures expected in Omaha, health experts recommend precautions
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Health Department is sharing advice on staying safe in extreme heat.
According to 6 News Meteorologist Jaret Lansford, temperatures could peak in the triple digits Tuesday and heat precautions are advised.
The Douglas County Health Department recommends the following steps to avoid heat-related illness:
- Don’t leave people or animals in closed, parked vehicles.
- Drink plenty of fluids, especially water.
- Wear light-colored and loose-fitting clothes.
- Try to limit time outside to the morning and evening hours.
- Wear sunscreen of SPF 15 or higher.
Children and the elderly are the most at risk when it comes to heat-related illness, according to the health department.
According to the National Weather Service, heat is the leading weather-related cause of death, surpassing even tornados, floods or hurricanes.
