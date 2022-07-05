Advertisement

High temperatures expected in Omaha, health experts recommend precautions

(WILX)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Health Department is sharing advice on staying safe in extreme heat.

According to 6 News Meteorologist Jaret Lansford, temperatures could peak in the triple digits Tuesday and heat precautions are advised.

Jaret’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Another hot day before storm chances arrive tonight

The Douglas County Health Department recommends the following steps to avoid heat-related illness:

  • Don’t leave people or animals in closed, parked vehicles.
  • Drink plenty of fluids, especially water.
  • Wear light-colored and loose-fitting clothes.
  • Try to limit time outside to the morning and evening hours.
  • Wear sunscreen of SPF 15 or higher.

Children and the elderly are the most at risk when it comes to heat-related illness, according to the health department.

According to the National Weather Service, heat is the leading weather-related cause of death, surpassing even tornados, floods or hurricanes.

