Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Daily storm chances through Friday and a cooling trend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for parts of E Nebraska and W Iowa until 10 PM... A line for strong storms heading out of South Dakota has the potential to bring severe activity to parts of the viewing area Tuesday night.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch (wowt)

The highest risk for severe storms, mainly a strong wind threat of over 60 mph, will be for our N counties. The highest risk there will be through 7 PM, ending by 8 PM.

8 PM (wowt)

Ahead of the line outflow may spark additional storm chances and these may make it into the metro. These fire up after 8 PM and roll S through the Metro by 10 PM... There is isolated severe potential for gusty winds and 1″ hail as they track through but they will not be as organized as the storms that impact areas to the N.

10 PM (wowt)

Overnight storm chances will return with the best chances S of the Metro... these last through about 7AM, 8 at the latest, before clearing out. Look out for a shower or weak storm ahead of your AM commute Wednesday. We’ll dry out from there with returning chances Wednesday night, best chances late. These last into Thursday and taper off around midday.

Storm chances (wowt)

The daily pattern of AM and nighttime storms continues into Friday morning and will also come with a cooling trend. We’ll touch the 90s on Wednesday but drop back to the 80s from there with low to mid 80s by Saturday! The weekend is shaping up to be sunny and pretty nice with 90s back on Sunday.

Next 5 days (wowt)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.