Advertisement

Douglas County reports second probable case of monkeypox

Officials say the second probable case is a known contact to the confirmed case from last week
(MGN)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After reporting the first possible case of monkeypox in Douglas County about a week ago, the Douglas County Health Department reports a second case Tuesday afternoon.

Officials say the second probable case is a known contact to the confirmed case from last week.

The person is isolated at home and receiving outpatient care according to the release and there’s an investigation underway to identify and notify others who might have been exposed.

It’s reported there’s a low risk to the public but officials advise calling their healthcare provider if anyone has a rash that looks similar to the characteristics of monkeypox.

Iowa also reported its first probable case last Friday and the release states there are about 5,000 monkeypox cases reported worldwide with 460 cases reported in 32 states in the U.S.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska’s largest 4th of July parade draws thousands despite heat
Omaha trash collection to have temporary schedule change
One boy is dead after a roof collapsed Sunday night at a York hotel.
Boy killed in York hotel roof collapse
30th & Ames Avenue July 5, 2022
Two shot near Omaha gas station, Police looking for suspect
Police search the downtown area of the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Ill., after a mass...
Police: Man wanted in connection with parade shooting in custody

Latest News

Steven Alexander
Man arrested in deadly stabbing in Lincoln
North Omaha legacy tour
North Omaha community leader highlights Black history with bus tours
BREAKING: Omaha officer disciplined for used of force
BREAKING: Omaha officer disciplined for used of force
Two wounded in Omaha parking lot shooting
Two wounded in Omaha parking lot shooting
North Omaha legacy tour
North Omaha legacy tour