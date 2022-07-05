Douglas County reports second probable case of monkeypox

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After reporting the first possible case of monkeypox in Douglas County about a week ago, the Douglas County Health Department reports a second case Tuesday afternoon.

Officials say the second probable case is a known contact to the confirmed case from last week.

The person is isolated at home and receiving outpatient care according to the release and there’s an investigation underway to identify and notify others who might have been exposed.

It’s reported there’s a low risk to the public but officials advise calling their healthcare provider if anyone has a rash that looks similar to the characteristics of monkeypox.

Iowa also reported its first probable case last Friday and the release states there are about 5,000 monkeypox cases reported worldwide with 460 cases reported in 32 states in the U.S.

