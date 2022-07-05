A behind the scenes look at the Werner Park fireworks show

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - A lot of work goes into one of the most anticipated fireworks displays in the Omaha metro.

The fireworks show at Werner Park takes a lot of preparation.

Monday evening, fans packed Werner park - their biggest crowd of the season.

”This is gonna be our 27th year with the club,” said Ted Kahloff, Regional Vice President of J&M Displays. “We always try to come up with something new, different. Bigger shells, just anything to make it different.”

Kahloff says it starts off with a testing process.

“Everything’s already loaded, they’re gonna run the cables to the computers, and then they’ll test to make sure everything is gonna work the way it’s supposed to, that they have full continuity. And then they’re kind of on a hold pattern until its time to do the show.”

The Werner Park fireworks show is typically one of the most anticipated in the Omaha metro.

“This is one of the premier shows in Omaha, always has been, we always try and make it that way.”

The Omaha Storm Chasers also look forward to the show.

“When we had our 52nd annual show, two years ago, it was without Storm Chasers and AAA baseball,” said Martie Cordaro, the Omaha Storm Chasers President. “We did it with the Corn Belt baseball and partnered with Joe Siwa, but the show must go on. So this year, being our 54th annual show, the longest-running continuous show in the Metro area, you know we’re really excited to host Toledo tonight and we trust them to put together a big show.

Cordaro says their show has something not seen elsewhere.

“And we always have the largest shells in the metro and tonight we’ll have eight-inch shells that are shot out here, and that’s not done anywhere else here in the Metro.”

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.