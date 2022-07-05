Advertisement

6 First Alert: Strong storms possible for some Tuesday night

By Emily Roehler
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for parts of E Nebraska and W Iowa until 10 PM... A line for strong storms heading out of South Dakota has the potential to bring severe activity to parts of the viewing area Tuesday night.

The highest risk for severe storms, mainly a strong wind threat of over 60 mph, will be for our N counties. The highest risk there will be through 7 PM, ending by 8 PM.

Ahead of the line outflow may spark additional storm chances and these may make it into the metro. These fire up after 8 PM and roll S through the Metro by 10 PM... There is isolated severe potential for gusty winds and 1″ hail as they track through but they will not be as organized as the storms that impact areas to the N. Stay weather aware! The severe potential is still there!

