Visitors give Omaha’s new Gene Leahy Mall positive reviews on opening weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As the festivities at the new and improved Gene Leahy Mall continue, visitors from across the metro are giving the park their stamp of approval.

“Omaha is becoming a big city,” says Dennis Quinze who came to explore the park Sunday afternoon with his grandsons.

“I think it’s wonderful, I’m glad they still kept all the original slides,” says visitor Chris Williams.

The new park has already drawn thousands thanks to concerts by the Omaha Symphony, Kristin Chenoweth and Brett Eldridge. But Sunday afternoon, hundreds came - and many returned - to do more exploring.

“Just came down to see what’s going on down here, I read about it being open this weekend and it’s a nice day to be out, so I wanted to see what it looked like,” Judy Hess tells 6 News.

“I think they really like it, I really do,” Dennis Quinze says about his grandkids. “They had fun climbing around on the play area, and Brayden had fun playing in the water, and the slides.”

Ada and Chris Williams went to this weekend’s concerts, but came back to see what else the park has to offer.

“I’m a professional Uber driver and people are asking me all the time, ‘what are the big things to do in Omaha?’ and so now I can tell them, ‘come down to the Gene Leahy Mall, come walk around,’ this is a real showcase for what Omaha can offer,” Ada says.

Both Ada and Chris say the combination of new amenities while keeping the classic features like the famous slides and the canal makes it that much better.

“Cause I mean, this is so iconic to Omaha, if they would’ve completely just filled it all in, it wouldn’t have been the same, but it’s so family friendly now.”

Overall, the reviews are overwhelmingly positive.

“Omaha can do a lot of interesting things, this is just a new one,” Judy says.

“This is pretty neat, and they’re not done yet, so it’s only going to get better,” Dennis adds.

The events at the mall will continue throughout the 4th of July. For a schedule of events, visit here.

