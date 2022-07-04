Advertisement

Three people hurt, including two children, after pickup hit by train in Parkersburg

Two children and one adult were injured following an accident with a train in Parkersburg late on Sunday afternoon.
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 8:39 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, Iowa (KCRG) - A collision between a train and a vehicle in Butler County resulted in the hospitalization of three people in the vehicle, according to state officials.

At around 3:55 p.m. on Sunday, the Iowa State Patrol and other emergency responders were sent to a report of the crash along Second Street in Parkersburg, just north of its intersection with Railroad Street. Troopers believe that a 2016 Chevy Silverado was traveling northbound on Second Street and did not yield at the railroad crossing, resulting in the westbound Canadian National locomotive colliding into the pickup.

The driver of the truck was taken to a nearby hospital via air ambulance. Two passengers in the truck, both young children, were also taken to the hospital via ground ambulance.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the incident, according to officials.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa Department of Natural Resources, and Canadian National Railroad Police were involved in the emergency response.

An investigation into the collision is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha trash collection to have temporary schedule change
One injured by giraffe at outdoor giraffe feeding deck
Guest injured by giraffe at Lincoln Children’s Zoo
The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a fatal crash on O Street that occurred Saturday...
One dead after multi-car crash on O Street; Police looking for driver who left scene
Gene Leahy Mall in downtown Omaha
Gene Leahy Mall grand-reopening weekend events schedule
Omaha inmate sentenced for child sexual assault dies

Latest News

Fourth of July parade in Field Club neighborhood in Omaha
Field Club neighborhood in Omaha celebrates 40 years of Fourth of July parade
Crews determine house fire in Omaha neighborhood due to fireworks thrown away
Hot 4th of July, staying hot Tuesday
The Nebraska State Patrol bomb squad responded to a live grenade.
Nebraska State Patrol recovers live grenade in Norfolk
A child in Omaha was injured from fireworks
Omaha child injured during home fireworks use