Overnight tornado damages several homes in Hall and Merrick Co.

Tornado
Tornado(Source: Pixabay via MGN)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 2:51 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Hall Co., Merrick Co, Neb. (KSNB) - Several homes in Hall and Merrick Counties have damage after an overnight tornado struck just southeast of Grand Island.

According to Hall County Emergency Manager, Jon Rosenlund, the tornado was spotted around 12:55 a.m., near W. Schimmer Drive Several homes along W. Schimmer Drive and east of South Locust St. are damaged from the tornado. Power lines are also down in the area.

At this time, people are being asked to avoid areas along Schimmer Rd. and east of S. Locust St.

So far, no injuries have been reported, but the damage is still being assessed at this time.

