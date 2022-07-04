Omaha child injured during home fireworks use
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A child is recovering after an attempted fireworks show went wrong Sunday afternoon.
Dispatchers say first responders were called to 189th and Corby around 2 p.m. Sunday for an injury report.
From there the child was taken to Children’s Hospital for treatment.
Fireworks injuries are often expected by health professionals during the July 4 holiday.
According to health experts, burns larger than the size of a hand should be looked at by a professional. It’s also recommended to treat fireworks burned with cool water, not ice water, to avoid destroying tissue.
