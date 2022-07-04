Advertisement

Omaha child injured during home fireworks use

A child is recovering after an attempted fireworks show went wrong Sunday afternoon.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A child is recovering after an attempted fireworks show went wrong Sunday afternoon.

Dispatchers say first responders were called to 189th and Corby around 2 p.m. Sunday for an injury report.

From there the child was taken to Children’s Hospital for treatment.

RELATED: Nebraska eye specialists urge using safety glasses during fireworks season

Fireworks injuries are often expected by health professionals during the July 4 holiday.

According to health experts, burns larger than the size of a hand should be looked at by a professional. It’s also recommended to treat fireworks burned with cool water, not ice water, to avoid destroying tissue.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha trash collection to have temporary schedule change
The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a fatal crash on O Street that occurred Saturday...
One dead after multi-car crash on O Street; Police looking for driver who left scene
One injured by giraffe at outdoor giraffe feeding deck
Guest injured by giraffe at Lincoln Children’s Zoo
Gene Leahy Mall in downtown Omaha
Gene Leahy Mall grand-reopening weekend events schedule
Omaha inmate sentenced for child sexual assault dies

Latest News

The Nebraska State Patrol bomb squad responded to a live grenade
Nebraska State Patrol recovers live grenade in Norfolk
Family of 9 displaced, dog dies after house fire in Omaha
Crews determine house fire in Omaha neighborhood due to fireworks thrown away
Visitors react to re-opening of Gene Leahy Mall
Visitors react to re-opening of Gene Leahy Mall