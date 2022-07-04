Omaha child injured during home fireworks use

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A child is recovering after an attempted fireworks show went wrong Sunday afternoon.

Dispatchers say first responders were called to 189th and Corby around 2 p.m. Sunday for an injury report.

From there the child was taken to Children’s Hospital for treatment.

Fireworks injuries are often expected by health professionals during the July 4 holiday.

According to health experts, burns larger than the size of a hand should be looked at by a professional. It’s also recommended to treat fireworks burned with cool water, not ice water, to avoid destroying tissue.

