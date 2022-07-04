Advertisement

Nebraska State Patrol recovers live grenade in Norfolk

The Nebraska State Patrol bomb squad responded to a live grenade
The Nebraska State Patrol bomb squad responded to a live grenade(Nebraska State Patrol)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORFOLK, Neb. (WOWT) - A live grenade was recovered in Norfolk.

The Nebraska State Patrol is calling it a “friendly reminder” to call the authorities if you ever find military ordinance.

NSP says the live grenade was recovered in Norfolk Sunday. The NSP bomb squad was called out to take care of it.

It was found in a small canister labeled “frag,” which is short for “fragmentation grenade.”

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha trash collection to have temporary schedule change
The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a fatal crash on O Street that occurred Saturday...
One dead after multi-car crash on O Street; Police looking for driver who left scene
One injured by giraffe at outdoor giraffe feeding deck
Guest injured by giraffe at Lincoln Children’s Zoo
Gene Leahy Mall in downtown Omaha
Gene Leahy Mall grand-reopening weekend events schedule
Omaha inmate sentenced for child sexual assault dies

Latest News

A child in Omaha was injured from fireworks
Omaha child injured during home fireworks use
Family of 9 displaced, dog dies after house fire in Omaha
Crews determine house fire in Omaha neighborhood due to fireworks thrown away
Visitors react to re-opening of Gene Leahy Mall
Visitors react to re-opening of Gene Leahy Mall