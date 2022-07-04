Nebraska State Patrol recovers live grenade in Norfolk
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NORFOLK, Neb. (WOWT) - A live grenade was recovered in Norfolk.
The Nebraska State Patrol is calling it a “friendly reminder” to call the authorities if you ever find military ordinance.
NSP says the live grenade was recovered in Norfolk Sunday. The NSP bomb squad was called out to take care of it.
It was found in a small canister labeled “frag,” which is short for “fragmentation grenade.”
