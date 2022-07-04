Advertisement

Metro holding art contest to celebrate 50th anniversary

(PHOTO: @rideORBT on Twitter)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 6:16 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Metro is holding a bus wrap art contest to celebrate its 50th anniversary.

The Wheel Appeal contest is open to students who attended an Omaha-Council Bluffs metro area middle or high school or were home-schooled during the 2021-2022 school year.

Two grand-prize winners will be selected, one from the middle school group and one from the high school group.

Those designs will then go on a bus and roll through Omaha for up to a year.

“We are thrilled to have this contest open to all middle and high school students in our community,” said Lauren Cencic, CEO of Metro, in a statement. “This is a great way for younger generations to get involved with public transit and understand the importance it has in everyone’s lives.”

The rules, requirements, and necessary forms are available on Metro’s website.

Designs can be hand-drawn or created digitally.

Entries must be submitted by 4:00 p.m. on August 1, 2022.

Students are limited to one entry per person.

