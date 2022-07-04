Jaret’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Storms end early, heat and humidity take over

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Some loud thunderstorms rolled through the metro overnight, dropping half an inch to an inch of rain.

Those will be wrapping up early this morning with some clearing as we approach the middle of the day.

As that happens, we will be heating up in a hurry with a temperature near 90 degrees.

Fourth of July Heat Index (WOWT)

We top out this afternoon in the mid to upper 90s with enough mugginess to push the heat index as high as 105.

You will definitely want to take it easy this afternoon and evening with the heat in place!

The forecast does look good for fireworks this evening with a partly cloudy sky.

Fourth of July Forecast (WOWT)

Tomorrow will also be hot and muggy with a temperature approaching 100 degrees again.

By the evening, some storms will be developing off to the north and they will try to move into our area.

The better chance for a stronger storm will be north of the metro through the night.

More nightly storm chances will be with us through the rest of the week while the daytime hours remain mostly dry.

