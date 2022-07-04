Advertisement

Jaret’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Storms end early, heat and humidity take over

By Jaret Lansford
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 4:59 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Some loud thunderstorms rolled through the metro overnight, dropping half an inch to an inch of rain.

Those will be wrapping up early this morning with some clearing as we approach the middle of the day.

As that happens, we will be heating up in a hurry with a temperature near 90 degrees.

Fourth of July Heat Index
Fourth of July Heat Index(WOWT)

We top out this afternoon in the mid to upper 90s with enough mugginess to push the heat index as high as 105.

You will definitely want to take it easy this afternoon and evening with the heat in place!

The forecast does look good for fireworks this evening with a partly cloudy sky.

Fourth of July Forecast
Fourth of July Forecast(WOWT)

Tomorrow will also be hot and muggy with a temperature approaching 100 degrees again.

By the evening, some storms will be developing off to the north and they will try to move into our area.

The better chance for a stronger storm will be north of the metro through the night.

More nightly storm chances will be with us through the rest of the week while the daytime hours remain mostly dry.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha trash collection to have temporary schedule change
The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a fatal crash on O Street that occurred Saturday...
One dead after multi-car crash on O Street; Police looking for driver who left scene
One injured by giraffe at outdoor giraffe feeding deck
Guest injured by giraffe at Lincoln Children’s Zoo
Gene Leahy Mall in downtown Omaha
Gene Leahy Mall grand-reopening weekend events schedule
Omaha inmate sentenced for child sexual assault dies

Latest News

4th of July Evening Forecast
David’s Evening Forecast - A few storms overnight, hot 4th of July
Today's Forecast
David’s Morning Forecast - Patchy morning fog then heating up
Evening Forecast
David’s Evening Forecast - Heating up for the 4th of July
Today's Forecast
David’s Morning Forecast - Spotty morning showers, heating up this weekend