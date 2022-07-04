Fourth of July trivia stumps some Omaha-area parade watchers

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - This Fourth of July, 6 News hit the masses and put them to the test.

We quizzed parade-watchers from the list of 100 potential questions when people apply for citizenship to America.

To pass the civics portion of the naturalization test to become a citizen, you get randomly asked 10 of the 100 possible U.S. history or government questions. And you must get at least six correct.

Some people quizzed weren’t able to get six questions correct.

See the questions list here:

