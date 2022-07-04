Fireworks rise in price, Omaha residents still buying

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Americans are gearing up for July 4, but celebrating this year may be a bit more expensive.

Inflation has been affecting just about everything, and the fireworks industry is not immune.

The American Pyrotechnics Association reported earlier this year that overall costs are up more than 35%. According to the group, shipping alone has nearly quadrupled since last year.

Domestic shipping and rental costs have also soared, along with the cost of raw materials.

“I’ve lowkey been seeing some prices going up recently,” said Angel Arevalo with Bellino Fireworks. “I love fireworks so I check the prices. One of these six canister shells, they used to be $0.99 but now they’re like $5, and that’s just crazy to me.”

Despite the higher prices, workers at the Bellino stand off of South 24th Street say customers are still buying.

So far they haven’t seen a dip in sales.

Usually, July 3 and 4 are some of the busiest days to buy.

