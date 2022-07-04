Field Club neighborhood in Omaha celebrates 40 years of Fourth of July parade

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Every year the Field Club neighborhood comes together to celebrate the country’s independence.

Once again this year the neighbors celebrated the day by honoring one of its long-time residents.

Alvin McColly has made several appearances in the Field Club Fourth of July parade. Alvin was proud to be in the parade, proud of his neighborhood, and family.

“Raised all my children here, had nine kids they all went to school at Lords and grew up in this neighborhood.”

This year, 96-year-old Alvin McColley is the Grand Marshall of the Field Club parade. Independence Day is extra special for Alvin, he fought for our country in WWII.

“I was in the Liberation of Philippines islands and the occupation of Japan and Asiatic-Pacific I was in New Caledonia,” said McColley.

After the war, Alvin was in the Naval Reserve, he thought he was inactive but in 1950 he got a call.

“I thought they put me inactive but they didn’t take me off the list and when they called the unit up everybody went, I could have got a referral from the place I was working but I thought no I ain’t doing that, they call me up I go.”

The Field Club neighborhood is proud of their veteran of WWII and the Korean War, his family is also proud.

“Oh he’s the best, he worked three jobs when we were growing up, he was very involved with providing for his family. We had nine children, so, my dad is very dedicated, said daughter Carol Gilmore.

This is the 40th anniversary of the Field Clubs Fourth of July parade. Over the years many of Alvin’s family members have been involved in the event.

“My three boys were in the parade my sister’s kids were in the parade, so the parade is important to us for many reasons because it’s not only patriotic and meaningful time on Fourth of July it’s also time for the neighbors to get together and dad gets to be out there,” said Carol.

Alvin has lived in the Field Club neighborhood for 59 years, he’s always happy to get out and say hello to his neighbors on the Fourth of July.

“I think it’s real neat, good thing for the neighborhood especially kids they just have a ball,” said McColley.

“It’s really just a celebration of our neighbors to get together and celebrate Independence Day,” said Kris Porte, President of Field Club Homeowners League.

It’s a big day for the neighborhood and for some this year’s celebration means a little more. With Ukraine fighting for its independence and questions about democracy in our own country, many people who think about what’s going on around us aren’t taking our freedom for granted this year.

“I think so at least to me it means a lot to be able to just enjoy time with the family and to appreciate the little things,” said Karen Pesek, Field Club resident.

“I just think it’s a good reminder to be with our families to be in our communities and to be good to each other,” said Ross Pesek, Field Club resident.

While some are pulling their families a little closer this Fourth of July, others who fought for the freedoms we enjoy said there’s always been trouble in the world and in our country.

“The world always going to be in turmoil one way or another and you kind of roll with the punches, when I was in Vietnam we didn’t ask how everything was going we just dealt with it day to day and that’s what basically what we’re doing right now,” said Jack Manzer, Marine veteran.

“It all has to do with the leadership, cause we don’t have any leadership right now, sorry to say,” said Mike Miloni, Honor Guard Commander.

“I know there are some Americans, I don’t know if they’re supposed to be there but they did go over to Ukraine helping them out, and everything and I’m hoping they come back safely,” said Jay Myers, Post Commander Post 247.

Veterans from VFW Post 247 have been a part of Field Club’s Fourth of July parade for years. They’re hoping this year’s celebration can help us all feel a little bit better about our country and the world.

“Hopefully some of these parades can kind of bring some of us back together again,” said Rick Hartkopf, 2nd Vice Commander AMVETS Nebraska.

“I think at this time people need it, they need something old school to make them feel comfortable and I hope that we are contributing to that all us old veterans,” said John Klemiato, Army veteran.

The Field Club Homeowners League puts on the annual Fourth of July parade.

The homeowners league celebrates its 75th anniversary this year.

