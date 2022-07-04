David’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Hot 4th of July, staying hot Tuesday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Early morning thunderstorms rumbled across the metro dumping some generous rainfall amounts, some areas picking around an inch of rain. However most of that rain fell near and north of I-80, with southern Nebraska and Iowa remaining largely dry. Sunshine returned this afternoon heating things up quickly, temperatures climbing into the middle and upper 90s. Temperatures should range from 95 to 98 across the metro for the early evening, with heat index readings of 100 to 105 degrees. We only “cool” to 87 by 10pm, so it will stay very warm and humid for any firework celebrations.

4th of July Evening Forecast (WOWT)

Morning temperatures eventually fall into the middle 70 by Tuesday morning, still a very warm and humid start to the day. We’ll see partly sunny skies and south breeze quickly heat things up. Temperatures jump into the 90s by Noon, with afternoon highs between 97 and 99 in the metro. Thick humidity sticks around as well, though perhaps slightly lower than what we’re seeing today. That means the heat index will once again top out near 105 degrees.

Tuesday's Forecast (WOWT)

An isolated thunderstorm is possible Tuesday afternoon, mainly north of Omaha. Chances to see storms are quite low in the afternoon, so most of us will stay dry. Rain chances do increase for the late evening and overnight as a cluster of storms in South Dakota drops down the Missouri River toward the metro. It may be very similar to what we saw this morning with storms rolling through after Midnight with lots of lightning and heavy downpours.

Storm chance early Wednesday (WOWT)

The rain chances should help to tone down temperatures for Wednesday, with highs in the lower 90s. We’ll see another storm chance Wednesday night, and then again Thursday night. All the rain and cloud push afternoon highs down into the 80s by Friday. We do dry out by the upcoming weekend with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

