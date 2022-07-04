Advertisement

Crews determine house fire in Omaha neighborhood due to fireworks thrown away

Thankfully, no one was displaced from the fire.
A dumpster next to an empty house caught fire because fireworks were thrown away.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A dumpster next to an empty house caught fire in North Omaha Sunday night because fireworks were thrown away.

The blaze spread to two houses in the 2500 block of Pratt Street. The vacant house got the most damage.

The acting battalion chief had a very simple tip to enjoy your Independence Day: let the professionals handle it.

Both M.U.D. and OPPD have responded to the fire.

