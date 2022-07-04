3-year-old boy shot in Coralville Sunday dies

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - The 3-year-old boy shot in a Coralville apartment on Sunday has died, according to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

Coralville Police first responded to the Boston Way Apartment complex just after noon on Sunday for a report of a gunshot. There, police found 3-year-old Damaria Sanders of Coalville with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics where he died just before 7:00 pm Sunday night.

Police and DCI are still investigating what happened that led to Sanders being shot. An autopsy is planned as part of that investigation. Investigators have not released any other details from the shooting.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.