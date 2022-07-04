Advertisement

3-year-old boy shot in Coralville Sunday dies

Map showing Boston Way Apartments, where a 3-year-old boy was shot and killed Sunday, July 3,...
Map showing Boston Way Apartments, where a 3-year-old boy was shot and killed Sunday, July 3, 2022;.(none)
By Adam Carros
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - The 3-year-old boy shot in a Coralville apartment on Sunday has died, according to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

Coralville Police first responded to the Boston Way Apartment complex just after noon on Sunday for a report of a gunshot. There, police found 3-year-old Damaria Sanders of Coalville with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics where he died just before 7:00 pm Sunday night.

Police and DCI are still investigating what happened that led to Sanders being shot. An autopsy is planned as part of that investigation. Investigators have not released any other details from the shooting.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha trash collection to have temporary schedule change
One injured by giraffe at outdoor giraffe feeding deck
Guest injured by giraffe at Lincoln Children’s Zoo
The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a fatal crash on O Street that occurred Saturday...
One dead after multi-car crash on O Street; Police looking for driver who left scene
Gene Leahy Mall in downtown Omaha
Gene Leahy Mall grand-reopening weekend events schedule
Omaha inmate sentenced for child sexual assault dies

Latest News

The Nebraska State Patrol bomb squad responded to a live grenade
Nebraska State Patrol recovers live grenade in Norfolk
A child in Omaha was injured from fireworks
Omaha child injured during home fireworks use
Family of 9 displaced, dog dies after house fire in Omaha
Crews determine house fire in Omaha neighborhood due to fireworks thrown away