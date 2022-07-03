Advertisement

Union Omaha, Forward Madison FC announce unified games

By Brent Weber
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An exciting community soccer series is coming to the metro. Friday, Union Omaha and Forward Madison FC announced efforts to team with Special Olympics programs in both states to give their unified teams, featuring Special Olympians and athletes of all abilities, the chance to train and compete on the same pitch as the USL professionals.

“Both of us have Special Olympics unified teams that we put together in collaboration, on our side with Special Olympics Nebraska, and on theirs Special Olympics Wisconsin,” Union Omaha general manager Peter Marlette said. “We got contracts written up for the players, they’ll be wearing the exact same uniforms as our pros on the field.”

The matches in the Unified Soccer Series will be July 26 in Madison and August 21 in Omaha, surrounding the League One matchups between Union Omaha and Forward Madison.

“it’s a really unique and cool event,” Marlette said. “We... have hopes beyond this year it could grow into a league-wide initiative.”

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gene Leahy Mall opens in Omaha.
Rules in place for Omaha’s Gene Leahy Mall grand opening
Omaha June 30, 2022
ATF, police investigate Omaha gun store burglary
Fireworks, Photo Date: 03/19/2018
Shots fired during attempted robbery at La Vista fireworks stand
Gene Leahy Mall in downtown Omaha
Gene Leahy Mall grand-reopening weekend events schedule
Pro-choice protesters started marching at Gene Leahy Mall immediately after Friday morning's...
Protesters march in Gene Leahy Mall after ribbon-cutting

Latest News

Corn Belt League baseball
Corn Belt League baseball fires up the grill for All-Star game
Union Omaha
Union Omaha and Charlotte play to 0-0 tie
Omaha Storm Chasers
Saints late rally spoils Storm Chasers record night on basepaths
A new report indicates UCLA and USC are in discussions to join the Big Ten.
USC and UCLA leave the Pac-12 to join the Big Ten