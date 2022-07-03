Union Omaha, Forward Madison FC announce unified games

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An exciting community soccer series is coming to the metro. Friday, Union Omaha and Forward Madison FC announced efforts to team with Special Olympics programs in both states to give their unified teams, featuring Special Olympians and athletes of all abilities, the chance to train and compete on the same pitch as the USL professionals.

“Both of us have Special Olympics unified teams that we put together in collaboration, on our side with Special Olympics Nebraska, and on theirs Special Olympics Wisconsin,” Union Omaha general manager Peter Marlette said. “We got contracts written up for the players, they’ll be wearing the exact same uniforms as our pros on the field.”

The matches in the Unified Soccer Series will be July 26 in Madison and August 21 in Omaha, surrounding the League One matchups between Union Omaha and Forward Madison.

“it’s a really unique and cool event,” Marlette said. “We... have hopes beyond this year it could grow into a league-wide initiative.”

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.