Two injured after crash in north Lincoln

Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police responded to a motorcycle vs. vehicle crash on Saturday at around 10:15 p.m.

According to LPD, a vehicle was travelling northbound on 27th Street when it attempted to turn left onto Vine Street. When the vehicle turned, a southbound motorcycle struck the car and ejected both the occupants. The driver of the motorcycle landed on the car and traveled with the vehicle about half a block.

There were injuries due to the incident, but they are not expected to be life-threatening. The driver of the car was cited for negligent driving and failure to yield the right away.

