Top 6 on 6: WOWT’s most-watched videos of June 2022

Many June viewers came to 6 News for coverage of a tragic car crash, a pool contractor accused of theft and an iconic restaurant known for fried fish shutting down.
6 News WOWT is on your side, bringing you the latest local news, weather, and sports.
6 News WOWT is on your side, bringing you the latest local news, weather, and sports.(WOWT)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
(WOWT) - Below are the most-watched videos and most-clicked stories for June 2022.

WOWT’s Top 6 videos

6. One killed, another injured in 76th and Dodge crash

Police said the driver was drunk and speeding when he collided with a silver Nissan that was crossing.

Police say he was drunk and speeding when he collided with a silver Nissan that was crossing.

5. 6 On Your Side: Pool contractor in hot water

A pool contractor allegedly stole and resold a pool pump he had installed for a couple in Ponca Hills.

The weather is heating up again and a Ponca Hills couple thought they would be enjoying a new backyard pool by now.

4. Teen opens business in North Omaha

A 17-year-old recently opened his own brick-and-mortar ice cream shop.

A 17-year-old, still in high school, recently opened his own brick-and-mortar ice cream shop.

3. Omaha wrestles with hemlock

A poisonous, invasive plant is spreading across the U.S. including in the Omaha metro area.

A poisonous, invasive plant is spreading across the U.S. including in the Omaha metro area.

2. Two teens killed in I-29 crash near Percival, Iowa

A crash on I-29 left two teenagers from Gretna dead.

We now know the names of the victims from Saturday night's crash on I-29, near Percival, Iowa.

1. 6 Exclusive: Iconic Omaha restaurant closing up shop

Joe Tess Place, a staple in Omaha for its fried fish, shut its doors in June.

Joe Tess Place, a staple in Omaha for its fried fish, is shutting its doors this week.

WOWT’s Top 6 stories

