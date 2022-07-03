Storm Chasers slam Saints early, hold on for win

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Storm Chasers scored in each of the first three innings, starting with Michael Massey’s first inning grand slam, and held on for a 6-4 win over the Saints in St. Paul Saturday.

Leadoff hitter Roman Quinn bunted safely to start the game, and after a Nick Pratto walk and Nate Eaton single, the bases were loaded for Massey, who extended his hitting streak to 13 games and became the first Storm Chaser to reach base safely in 15 consecutive games.

Massey walked with the bases loaded in the second, to give him 5 RBI on the night. Clay Dungan’s solo homer in the third, his seventh of the season, gave Omaha a 6-0 lead.

Collin Snider (2-1) was credited wit the win and Brad Peacock pitched a perfect 9th for his fourth save.

The teams conclude their six-game series at St. Paul Sunday at 6:00 p.m.

Omaha begins a a six-game home series against Toledo Monday night. The game will feature Independence Day Fireworks.

