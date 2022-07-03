Advertisement

Storm Chasers slam Saints early, hold on for win

By Brent Weber
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Storm Chasers scored in each of the first three innings, starting with Michael Massey’s first inning grand slam, and held on for a 6-4 win over the Saints in St. Paul Saturday.

Leadoff hitter Roman Quinn bunted safely to start the game, and after a Nick Pratto walk and Nate Eaton single, the bases were loaded for Massey, who extended his hitting streak to 13 games and became the first Storm Chaser to reach base safely in 15 consecutive games.

Massey walked with the bases loaded in the second, to give him 5 RBI on the night. Clay Dungan’s solo homer in the third, his seventh of the season, gave Omaha a 6-0 lead.

Collin Snider (2-1) was credited wit the win and Brad Peacock pitched a perfect 9th for his fourth save.

The teams conclude their six-game series at St. Paul Sunday at 6:00 p.m.

Omaha begins a a six-game home series against Toledo Monday night. The game will feature Independence Day Fireworks.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gene Leahy Mall opens in Omaha.
Rules in place for Omaha’s Gene Leahy Mall grand opening
Omaha June 30, 2022
ATF, police investigate Omaha gun store burglary
Fireworks, Photo Date: 03/19/2018
Shots fired during attempted robbery at La Vista fireworks stand
Gene Leahy Mall in downtown Omaha
Gene Leahy Mall grand-reopening weekend events schedule
Pro-choice protesters started marching at Gene Leahy Mall immediately after Friday morning's...
Protesters march in Gene Leahy Mall after ribbon-cutting

Latest News

Union Omaha's Unified team
Union Omaha, Forward Madison FC announce unified games
Corn Belt League baseball
Corn Belt League baseball fires up the grill for All-Star game
Union Omaha
Union Omaha and Charlotte play to 0-0 tie
Omaha Storm Chasers
Saints late rally spoils Storm Chasers record night on basepaths