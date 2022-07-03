Advertisement

One dead after multi-car crash on O Street; Police looking for driver who left scene

The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a fatal crash on O Street that occurred Saturday night.(10/11 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 11:21 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a fatal crash on O Street that occurred Saturday night. The call for the crash came in just before 9:30 p.m. on Saturday.

According to LPD, officers and Lincoln Fire and Rescue personnel arrived on scene and provided aid to the victims. The driver of the Subaru, a 19-year-old man from Lincoln, was taken to a local hospital where he later died. The two occupants of the second eastbound car were treated at the scene and released.

The driver of the Ford left the scene on foot shortly after the crash occurred. Investigators have located video of this suspect and are working to locate him as the investigation continues. LPD is asking the driver to contact officials and for his friends or family to provide the information necessary to locate him.

Lincoln Police Crash Reconstruction investigators have completed their work at the scene and all streets have been reopened for regular traffic.

The Lincoln Police Department urges anyone who witnessed this crash to come forward with any information they may have, including video or photographic evidence, and to call their non-emergency number 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

The incident is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stick with 10/11 Now for updates.

