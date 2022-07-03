Omaha trash collection to have temporary schedule change

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha residents should take note of a temporary change to trash collection.

According to Omaha Public Works, there will be no garbage or recycling pickup on Monday, July 4.

Between July 4 and 9, all collections will be pushed back by one day. Monday materials will be picked up on Tuesday and the pattern will continue until Saturday. Friday’s trash will be picked up Saturday. All trash should still be set out prior to 6 a.m. each day.

Trash collection will move back to its regular schedule on Monday, July 11.

Omaha Public Works also asks the public to take care when throwing out fireworks. They are not recyclable and should only be thrown out when safe to do so and only in the black lid garbage cart. Fireworks can stay hot and even ignite after their use.

Keep Omaha Beautiful says to follow several steps to ensure used fireworks are safe to throw out:

Wait 20 minutes after the fireworks are used to ensure they are no longer burning. Submerge the fireworks in water for 15 minutes. Seal the fireworks in plastic wrap or a plastic bag. Flush the water used to soak the fireworks down an indoor toilet.

Omaha Police will also host an amnesty day for leftover fireworks on August 6 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Seymour Smith Park.

