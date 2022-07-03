‘Most traveled man in America’ kicks off book tour in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One man, 50 states, and 20 times each. Daniel Seddiqui calls himself the “most traveled man in America,” and on the July 4 weekend he kicks off his book tour for Piecing Together America.

It’s an exploration of craftsmanship and creativity.

In the face of a recession and job rejections, Seddiqui started his traveling journey in 2008 to do 50 different jobs in all 50 states. In Nebraska, he worked as a farmer in Waverly.

Fourteen years later, a new story and a new book.

He reached out to the Omaha Farmers’ Market and connected with local farmers to work in their fields.

“When I make that connection with the people, I can return back and have a sense of familiarity, which is sometimes what I need when I’m always out on the road,” said Seddiqui.

And he’s seen Omaha transform, comparing it to other cities along the way.

“Going to 70 plus other cities, major cities, and comparing it to what I’m seeing in Omaha, it’s constantly growing. And you can hear the construction, as we’re doing this interview, on a holiday weekend. And it’s just like yeah, this is a place that’s going to grow. It’s going to be a place that’s going to be a hub of something special besides agriculture.”

Seddiqui says that he’s confident that this growth means potential.

“I told my wife if we’re ever going to invest in a place, Omaha is it. I told everybody, Omaha is it.”

Omaha was Seddiqui’s first stop from Oregon for his book tour. Sunday, he will be at the Aksarben Farmers’ Market signing copies of his new book.

