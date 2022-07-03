Advertisement

Lincoln Police release name of stabbing suspect from Friday night

The suspect, identified as Steven A. Alexander, fled the scene on foot after he stabbed the victim during a fight over a bicycle in the alley near a convenience store at N 27th and Dudley.(LPD)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Lincoln Police Department is requesting assistance from the community in locating the suspect responsible for stabbing Austin Gress, 26-year-old of Lincoln, on Friday evening.

The suspect, identified as Steven A. Alexander, fled the scene on foot after he stabbed the victim during a fight over a bicycle in the alley near a convenience store at N 27th and Dudley.

Investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Alexander for First-Degree Assault, Manslaughter and Use of a Deadly Weapon to Commit a Felony for Alexander. He is considered dangerous and may be armed with a weapon. Do not approach him rather call 911 if observed.

Steven Alexander is 34-year-old male. He has short black hair, facial hair, and brown eyes. He is 6′0 feet tall and 180 pounds. He has numerous tattoos including a sun and stars on his left upper arm and a skull with a head dress on his right upper arm. He was last seen wearing a black short sleeved shirt, black or dark colored athletic style shorts and black and white tennis shoes.

The Lincoln Police Department urges anyone with information to call their non-emergency number at 402-441-6000 and ask to speak to an Investigator in Criminal Investigations. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600. A reward for information leading to his arrest may be available.

