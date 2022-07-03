Advertisement

Guest injured by giraffe at Lincoln Children’s Zoo

Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A guest was injured by a giraffe at Lincoln Children’s Zoo Saturday, according to a Facebook post from the Zoo.

The statement from the Zoo said the incident happened at the outdoor giraffe feeding deck.

For now, the Zoo says the giraffe herd will remain inside an off-exhibit through Monday, July 4th so staff will have time to assess what happened.

We are working on additional details, and will provide more information when it becomes available.

