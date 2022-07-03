David’s Morning Forecast - Patchy morning fog then heating up

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Low clouds and some patchy fog rolled in early this morning, with some areas of dense fog just to the south and west of the Omaha metro. Clouds should start to thin with fog lifting by mid-morning. Plenty of sunshine will return by the lunch hour with temperatures quickly warming into the 80s. It will be hotter compared to yesterday, with afternoon highs near 90 degrees. Thicker humidity will also lead to heat index readings of 92 to possibly as high as 95.

Today's Forecast (WOWT)

The area will stay dry through the evening, but spotty storms are possible late overnight. Storm chances increase after 2 or 3am Monday morning. Storms will be scattered in nature, so not everyone will see rain. But a few downpours and rumbles of thunder are likely in the area through 7am or so. Rain should be quickly clearing the area by 9am, leaving hot and humid weather behind.

4th of July Evening Forecast (WOWT)

Very hot conditions will build in for the afternoon on the 4th of July. High temperatures climb into the upper 90s around the metro, with highs potentially reaching 100 degrees in a few spots. With the high humidity, heat index readings will likely reach 105 to 107 degrees during the late afternoon and early evening. Be sure to factor the heat into any outdoor plans you may have. Conditions will improve slightly by 8 to 9pm, but still expect temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s. The good news is dry conditions are expected for any celebrations!

High Temperatures This Week (WOWT)

Very hot and humid weather will stick with us for much of the week. Highs will once again reach the middle to upper 90s Tuesday and Wednesday, with a few spots potentially reaching 100 degrees. A spotty storm is possible Tuesday afternoon, with a slightly better chance for some overnight storms Wednesday night and again Thursday night.

