David’s Evening Forecast - A few storms overnight, hot 4th of July

By David Koeller
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A gray and dreary start to Sunday gave way to more sunshine by the afternoon, and temperatures responded quickly. We warmed into the upper 80s around the metro, and temperatures will hang in the 80s for most of the evening. Very humid air in place has pushed our heat index into the 90s, and it will feel like the 90s through at least 7pm.

Sunday Evening Forecast
Sunday Evening Forecast(WOWT)

The evening and early overnight will be dry, but scattered thunderstorms are likely after Midnight. Chances really go up in the metro after 3am, lasting through 7am or Monday morning. While not everyone will see rain, if you catch one of the storms, expect brief heavy rain and frequent lightning.

Monday's Forecast
Monday's Forecast(WOWT)

Storms are out of here by 9am, if not earlier, leaving partly sunny skies and hot conditions. Temperatures warm to near 90 by Noon, with afternoon highs around 98 in Omaha. The very humid air will lead to heat index readings in the 103 to 105 degree range. Certainly keep the heat in mind and adjust your holiday plans appropriately. We’re still in the 90s at 9pm, with very humid conditions.

4th of July Evening Forecast
4th of July Evening Forecast(WOWT)

The hot weather sticks around for Tuesday, potentially slightly hotter than Monday. Heat index readings will once again top out near 105 degrees. Starting Tuesday evening or overnight, we will see a night chance for some scattered storms. Chances each night are on the low side at this point, stay tuned as we work out the details on those storm chances. Eventually the clouds and storm chances will help to drop temperatures back into the upper 80s by Friday, but more heat is on the way for the upcoming weekend.

High Temperatures This Week
High Temperatures This Week(WOWT)

