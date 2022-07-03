Corn Belt League baseball fires up the grill for All-Star game

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Metro’s Corn Belt League, will celebrate the mid-summer classic All-Star Game with baseball, contests and plenty of corn.

In its 6th season hosting summer collegiate baseball, the CBL features eight teams made up of 182 players from across the country, representing 82 schools.

“Our goal is to give these kids an opportunity and thank them for their hard work that they’ve done over the summer, and be recognized, and that’s what the all-star game is all about” said Joe Siwa, a former professional baseball player and director of league operations. ”It’s gonna be a great time , it’s for the community, so we have a lot of great things going on down there. We have over 200 ears of corn we’re going to be cutting for the fans and for the players.”

The all-star game begins at 7:00 p.m. Sunday at JJ Isaacson Field at Seymour Smith Park. It will be a matchup featuring the best players from the state of Nebraska versus the best players from out-of-state.

